Why April 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1992, David Bowie married supermodel Iman at a ceremony in Switzerland.

- In 1969, Paul McCartney publicly denied rumours that he was dead.

- In 1996, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo announced that singer Scott Weiland was in drug rehab and unable to perform at their upcoming shows.

- In 2000, Limp Bizkit announced the details of their 24-date Back to Basics tour which would include a set from rappers Cypress Hill.

- In 1976, Paul McCartney had his fifth No. 1 album after the Beatles when Wings’s Wings at the Speed of Sound topped the chart.

- In 1990, Roger Waters’ road crew found an unexploded World War II bomb while constructing the set for The Wall concert in Germany.

- In 1976, Paul and Linda McCartney spent the evening with John Lennon at his New York apartment and watched Saturday Night Live. During the show, SNL producer Lorne Michaels made an offer asking the Beatles to come to the studio and play three songs live. The pair considered taking a cab to the studio but decided they were too tired. It was the final time they were together.

- And in 2003, four fans sued Creed claiming singer Scott Stapp was so “intoxicated and/or medicated that he was unable to sing the lyrics of a single Creed song” at a recent show in Chicago.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio