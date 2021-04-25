Why April 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1987, U2 started a nine-week run on top of the charts with their fifth album, The Joshua Tree.

- In 1994, a judge sentenced Beastie Boy Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz to 200 hours of community service after he beat up a TV cameraman during River Phoenix’s funeral.

- In 1981, Wings broke up after Denny Laine left the band. Paul McCartney said he planned to carry on as a solo artist.

- In 2004, Billy Joel drove his car into a house on Long Island. Nobody was seriously injured but it was the Piano Man’s third car crash in two years.

- In 1994, the Eagles performed the first of two shows that was recorded for their Hell Freezes Over album.

- And in 1997, U2 kicked off their Pop Mart world tour in Las Vegas. The trek, which was in support of their record Pop, featured the largest video screen in the world.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio