Why April 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1990, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose married Erin Everly at Cupid’s Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. They’d get divorced nine months later.

- In 1999, Marilyn Manson cut short his concert in Des Moines, Iowa. The shock rocker walked off stage when he saw someone stuck a large, yellow smiley face on one of his stage props. The angry crowd got rowdy and 23 people were arrested.

- In 2005, Zakk Wylde’s Black Label Society gig in Boise, Idaho was cancelled after the metal guitarist destroyed part of the venue with a baseball bat.

- In 1973, Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side of the Moon became the No. 1 record in the U.S.. It spent 741 non-continuous weeks on the chart.

- And in 1999, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio