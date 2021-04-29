Why April 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1999, Mötley Crüe announced that drummer Tommy Lee had quit the band to spend time with his family and work on a new group called Methods of Mayhem. He rejoined Mötley Crüe in 2004.

- In 1980, Black Sabbath began their first tour with Ronnie James Dio as singer.

- In 1976, Bruce Springsteen tried to climb over the fence at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in an attempt to see The King. Instead, he was escorted off the premises by guards.

- In 1989, Jon Bon Jovi married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, on the steps of Las Vegas’ Graceland Chapel.

- In 1993, famed guitarist and producer Mick Ronson died from liver cancer at the age of 46.

- And in 2003, Pearl Jam bought a 1400 square-mile area of rainforest in Madagascar to offset the 5700 tons of greenhouse gas emissions they estimated their latest North American tour had incurred.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio