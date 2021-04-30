Why April 30th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Keith Moon of The Who reportedly paid several New York taxi drivers $100 U.S. each to block either end of a sidestreet to his hotel. The drummer then proceeded to empty his hotel room of its contents onto the empty road below.

- In 1988, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon dropped out of the Billboard 200 for the first time in 725 weeks, but it would later return to the charts.

- In 2008, a giant inflatable pig that floated away during Roger Waters’ Coachella set was recovered in tatters in California. The two families who found what was left of it were given a reward of $10,000 U.S. and four lifetime tickets to the Coachella festival.

- And in 1991, Nirvana signed a recording contract with Geffen’s DGC label for $290,000 U.S.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio