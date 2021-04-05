Why April 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1994, Kurt Cobain committed suicide in his home in Seattle at the age of 27. He was found three days later with a shotgun on his body, a head wound, and a suicide note.

- In 1985, an estimated 5,000 radio stations across the globe simultaneously played “We Are the World,” the song recorded by a collection of artists under the name USA for Africa to raise money for famine relief.

- In 2002, Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley died of a drug overdose at age 34.

- In 1980, R.E.M. played their first-ever show. It took place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Athens, Georgia.

- In 2007, former Kiss guitarist Mark St. John died from a brain hemorrhage at the age of 51.

- And in 2012, Jim Marshall, the inventor of the Marshall amplifier, died at age 88.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio