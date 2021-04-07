Why April 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1988, Alice Cooper nearly died of asphyxiation after a safety rope broke during a concert stunt where the singer pretended to hang himself.

- In 1994, Courtney Love was arrested on drug and theft charges after a reported overdose. At the time, she was unaware that her husband Kurt Cobain was dead at their home.

- In 1962, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met future Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones at the Ealing Jazz Club where Jones was performing under the name Elmo Lewis.

- In 1981, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their first-ever full-scale European tour. The group’s first trek outside of North America began in Hamburg, Germany and took them to 10 countries.

- In 1978, The Police released “Roxanne.” The single didn’t chart in England or the U.S. until the following year.

- In 1997, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher married actress Patsy Kensit in London. They’d get divorced three years later.

- In 1997, The Chemical Brothers released their second album, Dig Your Own Hole.

- And in 2001, Paul McCartney dropped nearly $4 million U.S. on a four-bedroom home in Beverly Hills. He bought it from Courtney Love.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio