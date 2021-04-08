Why April 8th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1973, Neil Young’s film, Journey through the Past, premiered at the UK Film Festival. The experimental movie, which the singer directed, features concert footage, backstage scenes and art film-like sequences. It was received poorly by critics.

- In 1979, Van Halen embarked on their first world tour. The band spent nearly a year on the road, opening for Black Sabbath and establishing a reputation for their amazing sets. They were so good that at times, Sabbath was booed off the stage because the crowd wanted more Van Halen.

- In 1975, Aerosmith released Toys in the Attic.

- In 2000, Rage Against the Machine swept the 23rd California Music Awards, winning five prizes for their album, The Battle of Los Angeles.

- In 1998, while exploring islands off the coast of Brazil, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood had to be rescued off a boat after an engine caught fire. Wood and 11 other passengers were saved by nearby journalists just before the boat exploded.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio