Why August 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Elton John played the first of seven sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

- In 1992, Def Leppard kicked off the North American leg of their 248-date Seven Day Weekend world tour at Madison Square Garden.

- In 1984, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their self-titled debut album.

- In 1999, Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthur left the band.

- And in 2010, Black Label Society released their eighth studio album, Order of the Black.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio