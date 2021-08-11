Why August 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1973, Bill Aucoin approached KISS after seeing them play in New York to offer his services as manager. He promised them a record deal which they later made with Casablanca.

- In 1979, Led Zeppelin played their last-ever show in the UK with John Bonham at Knebworth House in England.

- In 2002, Bruce Springsteen started a two-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with The Rising, his fifth No. 1 record.

- In 1999, Kiss received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

- In 1992, The Flaming Lips released Hit to Death in the Future Head, their fifth album and their first to receive a parental advisory warning.

- And in 2012, Linkin Park returned to the top of the rock song chart with “Burn It Down” for an 11th non-consecutive week. Green Day had broken Linkin Park’s 10-week run, taking the spot with “Oh Love,” but Linkin Park returned to the peak for one more week.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio