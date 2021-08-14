Why August 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1995, the Foo Fighters made their network television debut on The Late Show with David Letterman when they performed their new single, “This is a Call.”

- In 1970, Stephen Stills was arrested at a La Jolla, California hotel and charged with cocaine possession.

- In 1971, Rod Stewart released “Maggie May.” It became his breakthrough single in the U.S. and went to No. 1.

- In 1999, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed with local Russian artists during a free music festival in Moscow’s Red Square, marking the first time the group ever played in Russia.

- In 1994, just a couple days shy of the 25th anniversary of their performance at Woodstock, Santana played at Woodstock ’94.

- In 1971, The Who released their fifth studio album, Who’s Next, which featured the hit song “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

- And in 2002, while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest, Drowning Pool singer Dave Williams was found dead on the band’s bus. Drugs were suspected but the 30-year-old actually died of a heart problem.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

