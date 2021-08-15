Why August 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1969, Woodstock opened in Bethel, New York with 400,000 fans coming out to see the likes of The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane and many others.

- In 1991, Paul Simon played a free concert at New York's Central Park that was attended by an estimated 50,000 fans.

- In 1979, Led Zeppelin released their final studio album, In Through the Out Door.

- In 1981, The Pretenders put out their second album, the aptly titled Pretenders II.

- And in 1991, Nirvana played at LA's Roxy Theater, inviting the audience to attend the shoot for their first video, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" two days later. So many came that hundreds of fans had to be turned away.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio