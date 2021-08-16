Why August 16th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1977, Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died at the age of 42.

- In 1974, for the first time ever, The Ramones played at New York’s famed CBGB.

- In 1962, Beatles manager Brian Epstein fired drummer Pete Best, who was replaced by Ringo Starr.

- In 1975, singer Peter Gabriel announced he was leaving Genesis.

- And in 2005, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s reality show Tommy Lee Goes to College debuted on NBC.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio