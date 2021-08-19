Why August 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1997, Fleetwood Mac released their live album, The Dance, which reunited the band’s lineup of Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks.

- In 2005, a life-size bronze statue of Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott was unveiled in Dublin.

- In 1967, The Beatles scored their 14th US No. 1 single with “All You Need is Love.” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Keith Moon, Graham Nash and others all sang backing vocals on the track.

- In 2001, seven months after leaving Metallica to focus on his side project, bassist Jason Newsted made his first live appearance with that group, Echobrain.

- And in 2008, Staind released their sixth studio album, The Illusion of Progress.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio