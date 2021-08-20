Why August 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1992, Sting married Trudie Styler.

- In 1973, The Rolling Stones released “Angie.” The ballad went on to become one of their biggest hits.

- In 1988, at England’s Monsters of Rock festival, two fans were trampled to death during a set by Guns N’ Roses. As the band performed, singer Axl Rose urged the crowd, “Don’t f***ing kill each other,” because the ground was wet and the crowd 107,000-strong was surging forward.

- In 1988, Steve Winwood had the No. 1 album in the country with Roll With It. Meanwhile, the set’s title track topped the singles chart.

- In 1991, Nirvana and Sonic Youth kicked off a joint European tour in Cork, Ireland.

- And in 2012, Green Day released a special 10-level edition of the game Angry Birds featuring the band members as the green pigs. Players who got to the 10th level were treated to a new song from the band.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio