Why August 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s August 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2008, Metallica released “The Day That Never Comes,” the first single off Death Magnetic.

- In 1968, a day before their sixth anniversary, John Lennon’s wife Cynthia sued the Beatle for divorce after discovering Yoko Ono living in their London home.

- In 2006, Keane singer Tom Chaplin revealed he was undergoing treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.

- In 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival started a nine-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with their fifth album, Cosmo’s Factory. The record included the hit song “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”

- In 1968, Ringo Starr quit the Beatles as they were making The White Album. Constant tension and bickering became too much for him. His departure was kept secret and he rejoined the band three weeks later.

- And in 1981, Foreigner had the No. 1 album with Foreigner 4, which spent 10 weeks on top of the chart.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio