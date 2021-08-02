Why August 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s August 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2010, Arcade Fire released their hit album, The Suburbs, which debuted at No. 1 and went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year.

- In 1962, Robert Allen Zimmerman legally became Bob Dylan.

- In 2003, Kiss and Aerosmith kicked off their co-headlining tour.

- In 1986, Peter Cetera began two weeks on top of the charts with his song “The Glory of Love,” the theme to the film Karate Kid II.

- In 1988, the Beastie Boys started a three-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with Hello Nasty, the group’s third record to top the chart.

- In 1975, the Eagles went to No. 1 on the charts with their song “One of These Nights.”

- And in 2006, Killers singer Brandon Flowers married Tana Munblowsky in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio