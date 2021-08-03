Why August 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s August 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1987, Def Leppard released its fourth studio album, Hysteria.

- In 1968, “Hello, I Love You” became The Doors’ second and final No. 1 single.

- In 1971, Paul McCartney announced that he was forming Wings.

- In 1974, Bad Company went to No. 1 on the album chart with their self-titled debut.

- In 1985, Tears for Fears started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Shout.”

- In 1991, Metallica held a playback party at New York’s Madison Square Garden to launch their self-titled album. Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic both attended.

- And in 2008, Kid Rock had the No. 1 song in the UK with “All Summer Long.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio