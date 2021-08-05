Why August 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, Joan Jett and drummer Sandy West formed the first all-female heavy rock band, The Runaways.

- In 1967, Pink Floyd released their debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

- In 1972, Clive Davis signed a young band called Aerosmith to CBS Records after seeing them play Max’s Kansas City in New York. They received $125,000 U.S. at the signing.

- In 2001, the Foo Fighters treated 300 lucky fans to an intimate show at LA’s Troubadour. The fans were selected from a pool of email entries on the band’s website.

- In 1983, David Crosby was sentenced to five years in jail in Texas for cocaine and firearms offenses. The singer had slept through most of his trial.

- And in 2003, Smash Mouth released their album Get the Picture and celebrated with a performance at a New York Toys ‘R’ Us.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio