Why August 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1988, Guns N’ Roses’ debut album Appetite for Destruction went to No. 1 after 57 weeks on the chart.

- In 2009, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler was airlifted to the hospital after falling off the stage during a gig at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, suffering neck and shoulder injuries.

- In 1964, Rod Stewart made his TV debut on the British music show The Beat Room as a member of The Hoochie Coochie Men.

- In 1989, U2 bassist Adam Clayton was arrested in Dublin for marijuana possession and intent to supply the drug to another person. His conviction was waived when he donated cash to a home for victims of domestic abuse.

- And in 2008, Lollapalooza took over Chicago with sets from Rage Against the Machine, Nine Inch Nails, Radiohead and others.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio