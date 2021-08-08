Why August 8th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1992, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose walked off the stage after 55 minutes at a concert in Montreal, complaining of a sore throat. The other band on the bill that night, Metallica, also ended their set early because James Hetfield was injured by pyrotechnics. The audience rioted, overturning cars, smashing windows, setting fires and looting stores.

- In 1969, photographer Iain McMillan took six shots of The Beatles crossing Abbey Road for the cover of the album of the same name.

- In 1996, during a Kiss show in Cincinnati, a fan threw his fake leg on stage. All the band members signed it and handed it back to him.

- In 1981, MTV aired its first stereo concert with REO Speedwagon, who were promoting their recent album, Hi Infidelity.

- In 1987, less than three months after they went to No. 1 with their first chart topper, “With or Without You,” U2 had another No. 1 hit off The Joshua Tree with “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

- And in 2006, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker filed for divorce from ex-beauty queen Shanna Moakler.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio