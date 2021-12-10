Why December 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Paul McCartney & Wings released their triple LP set Wings Over America.

- In 1983, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson started a six-week run on top of the singles chart with “Say Say Say.”

- In 2007, Led Zeppelin reunited, performing their first concert in 19 years. It took place at London’s O2 Arena and saw late drummer John Bonham’s son, Jason Bonham, behind the kit.

- In 1967, Steve Miller shocked the music industry when his unknown Blues Band signed with Capitol Records for a whopping $750,000 U.S.. Miller dropped the “Blues” portion of his group’s name and went on to return Capitol’s investment with hits like “The Joker.”

- And in 1973, the CBGB Club opened in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. It would go on to become a forum for punk and New Wave bands.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio