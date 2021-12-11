Why December 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1972, Genesis made their American live debut with a show at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

- In 1976, at a Kiss concert in Florida, Ace Frehley accidentally touched a short-circuited light bulb and was electrocuted. An unconscious Frehley was taken off the stage then wheeled back on 10 minutes later to complete the concert.

- In 1988, days after the death of Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Don Henley and Graham Nash performed a concert in his honour in LA.

- In 2008, Guns N’ Roses’ long-awaited album Chinese Democracy took a nose-dive on the charts its second week out, dropping from a disappointing debut at No. 3 to a dismal No. 17.

- In 2010, Stone Sour had the No. 1 song on the rock charts for a week with “Say You’ll Haunt Me” off their third album, Audio Secrecy.

- And in 2012, Green Day released Tre, the third and final installment in their Uno, Dos, Tre triology. The title is a nod to drummer Tre Cool, who turned 40 two days after the album came out.

