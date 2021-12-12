Why December 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1970, The Doors played what would be their last-ever live show with Jim Morrison when they performed at the Warehouse in New Orleans.

- In 1985, keyboardist Ian Stewart, a cofounding member of The Rolling Stones, died of a heart attack.

- In 2001, surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic filed a countersuit against Courtney Love, who had sued them claiming the band’s contract with Universal Music Group is void and that rights pertaining to the group revert to her.

- In 2000, Guns N’ Roses announced that their long-awaited album Chinese Democracy was due for release in June 2001. It actually came out in November of 2008.

- And in 2012, the surviving members of Nirvana – Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic – joined Sir Paul McCartney on stage to jam together. It was part of the 12-12-12 concert that took place at New York's Madison Square Garden to benefit victims of Hurricane Sandy. The Rolling Stones, The Who, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Roger Waters also performed at the event, which raised over $30 million U.S.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio