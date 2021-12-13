Why December 13th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1966, Jimi Hendrix made his TV debut on England’s Ready Steady Go! and also recorded “Foxy Lady” with the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

- In 1985, Phil Collins made his US TV acting debut on Miami Vice. He played a drug dealer.

- In 1993, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash joined Billy Joel onstage in LA to play a solo on the tune “Shameless.”

- In 1999, Slipknot DJ Number 0 jumped off a 35-foot high balcony during a gig in London. Remarkably, no one was injured.

- And in 2003, The White Stripes’ Jack White was involved in a brawl in Detroit with Jason Stollsteimer of the Von Bondies. The rocker allegedly spit in Stollsteimer’s face and punched him repeatedly.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

