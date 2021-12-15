Why December 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1990, Rod Stewart married model Rachel Hunter in Beverly Hills. They’d go on to split nine years later.

- In 2006, Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun died at age 83 from complications following a head injury he suffered in October when we fell at a Rolling Stones concert in New York. Ertegun signed the Stones, Led Zeppelin and many others.

- In 1992, Nirvana released their compilation album Incesticide, which featured demos, outtakes, covers and radio broadcast recordings.

- In 2003, Courtney Love was sentenced to 18 months of drug rehabilitation after she admitted to being under the influence of cocaine and opiates.

- And in 2012, The Lumineers began their 16-week run at the top of the rock charts with their hit song, “Ho Hey.”

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio