Why December 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1977, David Bowie released his fourth album, Hunky Dory.

- In 1986, more than four years after breaking up, the Doobie Brothers played a reunion show in Palo Alto, California to benefit charity. It inspired them to do a reunion tour the next year.

- In 1994, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora married actress Heather Locklear.

- And, in 2005, Billboard revealed that U2 had the top-grossing tour of the year with their 90-date Vertigo trek, which was seen by more than 3 million people and grossed $260 million U.S..

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio