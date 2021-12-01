Why December 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s December 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1971, John Lennon and Yoko Ono released their Vietnam War protest song, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

- In 1968, Janis Joplin made her final appearance with her band, Big Brother and the Holding Company.

- In 1999, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and punk’s Jello Biafra threw a curfew-violating concert in Seattle to protest the World Trade Organization summit.

- In 2002, Good Charlotte released their second album, The Young and the Hopeless, which featured the hit “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

- And in 2004, U2’s 11th album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, went to No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio