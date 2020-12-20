Why December 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, guitarist Joe Walsh joined The Eagles.

- In 1967, singer Ian Anderson formed Jethro Tull in Blackpool, England, naming the band after an 18th century farming tool inventor.

- In 2010, Poison singer Bret Michaels ended his Vh1 reality show Life As I Know It by proposing to his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Kristi Gibson. She accepted the proposal on-air but later called off the engagement.

- In 1997, New Found Glory released their debut EP, It’s All About the Girls, which they recorded in a friend’s apartment.

- And in 2009, following a massive Facebook campaign, fans helped Rage Against the Machine take the Christmas No. 1 slot in the UK.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio