Why December 23rd Matters In Rock History

It’s December 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1987, failing to stop Pink Floyd from using the name to tour without him, ex-member Roger Waters instead settled for receiving royalties whenever his image was used in any Floyd promotion.

- In 1989, Phil Collins had the No. 1 song in the country with “Another Day In Paradise.”

- In 1964, during a flight from LA to Houston as the Beach Boys toured, Brian Wilson had a nervous breakdown, sobbing in the aisle of the plane. Following the episode, he took a decade off from performing live.

- In 2007, Billboard named The Police as the top-earning touring group of the year after the band pulled in nearly $132 million U.S. from their 54-date North American trek.

- And in 1947, three scientists at Bell Labs in New Jersey demonstrated the transistor, which led to the invention of small, portable radios.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio