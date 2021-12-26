Why December 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1970, George Harrison became the first Beatle with a solo single to top the Billboard Hot 100 when “My Sweet Lord” went to No. 1.

- In 1968, in Denver, Led Zeppelin kicked off their first North American tour, supporting Vanilla Fudge and Spirit. Tickets for the gig were $5.

- In 1979, Pink Floyd’s The Wall was No. 1 on the album chart. It would go on to spend a total of 15 weeks at the summit and 35 weeks on the chart.

- And in 1981, AC/DC started a three-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with For Those About to Rock We Salute You.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio