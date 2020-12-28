Why December 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2015, Motörhead singer Lemmy Kilmister died of cancer just four days after his 70th birthday.

- In 1968, the Miami Pop Festival, the first major rock concert on the East Coast, took place. The three-day event featured performances from Fleetwood Mac, Three Dog Night, Grateful Dead, Procol Harum, The Turtles and many others.

- In 1968, Led Zeppelin played their first ever gig in Canada at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum when they opened for Vanilla Fudge and the MC5.

- In 1982, bassist Cliff Burton joined Metallica.

- In 1978, Rolling Stone magazine named Some Girls by The Rolling Stones the Album of the Year.

- And in 2001, a district court judge reduced a charge against Marilyn Manson from fourth degree sexual misconduct to disorderly conduct following an incident at a Michigan gig where the shock rocker allegedly assaulted a security guard.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio