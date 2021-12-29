Why December 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2002, fans at a Chicago Creed concert got angry after singer Scott Stapp forgot lyrics, left the stage mid-show for awhile and laid on the stage during the performance. The band’s manager later released an apology, calling the gig the “most unique of all Creed shows.”

- In 1973, three months after he died in a plane crash, Jim Croce had the No. 1 song in the country with “Time in a Bottle.”

- In 1998, Evanescence put out their debut self-titled EP. One hundred copies of the set were made and distributed at the band’s early live performances.

- In 1967, Dave Mason quit Traffic due to creative differences.

- In 1975, Grace Slick divorced her Jefferson Airplane bandmate Paul Kantner.

- In 2010, Pollstar reported that Bon Jovi had the top earning tour of the year, pulling in over $200 million US. AC/DC were at No. 1 for the second year in a row and U2 took the No. 3 spot.

- And in 2006, Marilyn Manson’s wife, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, filed for divorce from the shock rocker after just a year of marriage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio