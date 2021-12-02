Why December 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s December 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1973, The Who were arrested in Montréal for allegedly wrecking a hotel suite. They spent six hours in jail and were fined $2,100. John Entwistle later wrote the song “Cell Block Number Seven” about the incident.

- In 1971, Led Zeppelin released “Black Dog” as a single in the U.S.

- In 2012, Led Zeppelin was recognized by U.S. president Barack Obama at the Kennedy Center Honors for their significant contributions to American culture and arts.

- In 1986, Annie Lennox got so carried away singing “Missionary Man” at a Eurythmics concert in England that she ripped off her bra before an audience of 10,000 people.

- In 2000, The Smashing Pumpkins played their "final" concert at Chicago’s The Metro Club, where their career began 12 years earlier. The four-and-a-half-hour long show featured 35 songs.

- And, in 2002, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher was arrested and charged with assault after he Kung Fu-kicked a police officer in Munich. The rocker wound up losing his front two teeth in the ensuing brawl.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio