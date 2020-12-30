Why December 30th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2001, Canadian rock band Nickelback had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “How You Remind Me.” According to Nielsen Soundscan, it became the most-played song on US radio during the 2000s.

- In 1978, Emerson, Lake & Palmer announced that they had broken up.

- In 1999, George Harrison was stabbed four times in the chest during an attempted robbery at his home near London. The 56-year-old and his wife were able to subdue the intruder and hold him until police arrived.

- In 2006, British singer Rod Stewart was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

- In 1989, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic married Sheli Dilley in Tacoma, Washington. They divorced 10 years later.

- And in 2010, Linkin Park’s “Waiting for the End” topped the Alternative Songs chart, the band’s 10th track to go to No. 1, putting them into second place for the most No. 1s on the 22-year-old Alternative Songs chart, behind Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio