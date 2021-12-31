Why December 31st Matters In Rock History

It’s December 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1984, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen crashed his Corvette Stingray in England on his way to a New Year’s Eve party. The rocker lost his left arm in the accident.

- In 1973, some big names in music made their live debuts. AC/DC played their first-ever show at a bar in Sydney, Australia, while Journey performed live for the first time during a New Year’s Eve gig at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom.

- In 2003, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Elton John and Kiss performed on Dick Clark’s 32nd annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

- In 1963, The Kinks made their live debut playing the Lotus House Restaurant in London.

- In 1966, The Monkees began a seven-week run on top of the charts with their version of Neil Diamond’s song “I’m a Believer.”

- And in 2000, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson married actress Kate Hudson.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio