Why December 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1968, Graham Nash left The Hollies and formed Crosby, Stills & Nash.

- In 2004, Bono, Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Thom Yorke of Radiohead, and others in Band Aid 20 had the No. 1 song in the UK with their new version of "Do They Know It's Christmas."

- In 2004, Sir Elton John received the Kennedy Center Honor in Washington, D.C.

- In 2005, former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters released his two-disc live album, In the Flesh, which included material from four performances across the country.

- In 1981, Black Flag’s influential debut album Damaged was released.

- In 1973, Paul McCartney released Band on the Run. Thanks to the success of the title track and the song “Jet,” the album became McCartney’s most successful post-Beatles record.

- And in 2005, Audioslave singer Chris Cornell became a father when his wife gave birth to their son, Christopher Cornell.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio