Why December 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1969, The Beatles released “Something,” their first single written by George Harrison. It would go on to go to No. 3.

- In 1990, Soundgarden, Iggy Pop, Ice T, Joan Baez and more performed at Northern California’s A Gathering of Tribes festival, which is considered the inspiration behind Lollapalooza. The Cult’s Ian Astbury organized the event.

- In 1979, Led Zeppelin had the No. 1 album in the country with their eighth effort, In Through the Out Door.

- In 1995, Alice in Chains released "Grind," the first track from their self-titled album, to radio stations via satellite uplink to prevent the spread of taped copies of the song after it had been leaked to radio prematurely.

- In 2009, Kiss released Sonic Boom, their first album in 11 years. It was available exclusively at Walmart.

- And in 2004, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after screeners found a knife in his carry-on bag.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio