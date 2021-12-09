Why December 9th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1992, bassist Bill Wyman formally announced he was leaving The Rolling Stones.

- In 2000, U2 made their first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live, playing “Beautiful Day” and “Elevation.”

- In 1972, The Moody Blues started a five-week run at No. 1 on the chart with their seventh album, Seventh Sojourn.

- In 1989, Billy Joel started a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

- In 1966, Cream released their debut album, Fresh Cream.

- And in 2011, Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O married her longtime boyfriend, director Barnaby Clay.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio