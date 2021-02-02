Why Don't We Album Falls 147 Spots In 2nd Week

The new album from Why Don’t We fell a whopping 147 spots on the Billboard 200 chart in its second week.

The Good Times And The Bad Ones, released on Jan. 15, is No. 150 on the U.S. albums chart dated Feb. 6. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Jan. 30th chart.

Why Don’t We fared better than Bon Jovi, whose This House Is Not for Sale set a record when it fell from No. 1 to No. 169 in 2018.

Why Don't We's first album, 2018’s 8 Letters, peaked at No. 9.