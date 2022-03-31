Why Don't We Summer Tour Includes 2 Canadian Dates

Why Don’t We is getting back on stage.

The group announced Thursday it is hitting the road for most of the summer with The Good Times Only Tour.

There are two stops in Canada: June 27 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto and June 28 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

Why Don’t We will be joined at the shows by The Aces and JVKE. Tickets go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m.

“We’re all playing instruments,” Jonah Marais told iHeartRadio.ca in September 2020. “It’s going to be a whole different thing. I’m so excited.”

Daniel Seavey added: “In the same way the music has suddenly woken up to this whole new beast, the show is going to follow.”