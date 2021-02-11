Why February 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1992, Mötley Crüe fired singer Vince Neil after he turned up for rehearsals claiming that he lost his passion for the band and wanted to instead race cars. They’d reunite five years later.

- In 1972, Led Zeppelin had their third Top 20 single in America with “Black Dog/Misty Mountain Hop.” The track, off the group’s fourth album, peaked at No. 15. For those wondering, the song’s title is a reference to a nameless black Labrador retriever that wandered around the studios where the band recorded.

- In 2014, Queen made UK chart history, becoming the first act to sell 6 million copies of an album with their Greatest Hits compilation.

- And in 2003, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst told Access Hollywood he broke off his relationship with Britney Spears because “she has a life like Michael Jackson.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio