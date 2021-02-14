Why February 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2000, Kiss announced that they were going to do a farewell tour in makeup and then sell off the stage props from their career in an auction. It was not their farewell tour.

- In 1984, Elton John had a romantic Valentine’s Day, marrying recording engineer Renate Blauel in Sydney, Australia. However, the couple divorced four years later.

- In 1987, Bon Jovi started a four-week run at No. 1 with their hit song “Livin’ on a Prayer.” It was their second chart-topper.

- In 1986, Frank Zappa appeared on an episode of Miami Vice playing a crime boss named “Mr. Frankie.”

- In 1999, The Deftones had most of their instruments and equipment stolen from their truck. The rig was parked at a Holiday Inn in Dearborn, Michigan as the band got ready for the final stop of their trek opening for Black Sabbath.

- And in 1992, Wayne’s World premiered in America, leading to a resurgence in Queen’s popularity because of the "Bohemian Rhapsody" scene.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio