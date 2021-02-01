Why February 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s February 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1963, a 17-year-old by the name of Neil Young performed professionally for the first time ever. The gig took place at a country club in Winnipeg.

- In 1988, The Cars disbanded.

- In 1992, George Michael and Elton John went to No. 1 with their collaboration on John's song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” All proceeds from the single went to AIDS charities.

- In 1980, Blondie released “Call Me,” the main theme of the film American Gigolo.

- In 1992, Nirvana’s album Nevermind returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after dropping to No. 4 briefly.

- And in 1999, 400 people were injured at a Marilyn Manson concert in Australia when the shock rocker stormed off stage after the crowd threw bottles at him. One of his guitar techs needed treatment for cuts to his head.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio