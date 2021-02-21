Why February 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s February 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1964, the New York band The Echoes took on a new, young, unknown piano player by the name of Billy Joel.

- In 1995, for the first time in seven years, Bruce Springsteen performed live with the E Street Band. It took place at a New York City nightclub and was for a video for Jonathan Demme’s film, Murder Incorporated.

- In 2006, Kid Rock filed a lawsuit to prevent the distribution of a videotape featuring him and Creed’s Scott Stapp being “serviced” by four women.

- And in 2008, a computer expert was jailed for two years for electronically stalking Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. The overzealous fan worked at a U.S. national security laboratory in New Mexico where she used a computer to track the rocker, obtain his family photos, and access his email and voicemail.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio