Why February 28th Matters In Rock History

- In 1996, the 38th annual Grammy Awards were held in L.A. Nirvana won the trophy for Best Alternative Music Performance for their MTV Unplugged in New York album.

- At the same Grammys, the original members of KISS made an appearance, marking the first time in 17 years that the original group was on stage together in full make-up and costumes.

- In 1970, Led Zeppelin had to perform a gig in Copenhagen as The Nobs after Eva Von Zeppelin, a relative of the airship designer, threatened to sue the group if the family name was used in Denmark.

- And in 2008 at the UK’s NME Awards, Arctic Monkeys were the big winners, taking home awards for Best British Band, Best Track for “Fluorescent Adolescent” and Best Video for “Teddy Picker.” At the same show, Muse won for Best Live Band and The Killers took Best International Act.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio