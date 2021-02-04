Why February 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1968, The Beatles were working on “Across the Universe” at Abbey Road Studios when John Lennon and Paul McCartney decided they needed some falsetto harmonies on the track. They went outside the studio and grabbed two female teenage fans to help sing on the track.

- In 1977, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album was released.

- In 1978, The Bee Gees started a four-week run at No. 1 with “Staying Alive.” The song, from the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever, gave the brothers their fifth No. 1.

- In 2003, Courtney Love was arrested at Heathrow airport for “endangering an aircraft” on a transatlantic flight. She allegedly was abusive to the cabin crew on the LA to London flight after her nurse, who was in coach, wasn’t allowed to sit with Courtney in first class. She later blamed her bad language on the incident.

- And in 2017, Black Sabbath played their last concert on their farewell tour in their hometown of Birmingham, UK.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio