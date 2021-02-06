Why February 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1998, Beach Boy Carl Wilson died at age 51 from cancer. He sang lead on hits like “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” Wilson also provided backing vocals for Elton John’s original recording of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

- In 2001, Marilyn Manson was arrested in Bologna, Italy when he passed through town on tour. The arrest stemmed from a charge of public indecency that took place at a 1999 concert.

- In 1982, the J. Geils Band began a six-week run at No. 1 with their song, “Centerfold.” It was a big day for the group because their record, Freeze Frame, also went to No. 1 on the album charts, where it stayed for four weeks.

- In 2001, guitarist Don Felder was fired from the Eagles.

- In 2011, guitarist Gary Moore, who played with Thin Lizzy and Skid Row, died of a heart attack in his sleep. He was 58.

- In 1994, Nirvana embarked on what would be their final tour of Europe.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio