Why January 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2016, David Bowie died of liver cancer two days after his 69th birthday.

- In 1964, the first American Beatles album, Introducing The Beatles, came out.

- In 1984, Mötley Crüe played their opening show on the first leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s Bark at the Moon Tour. The gig took place in front of 9,500 people in Portland, Maine.

- In 2004, a Los Angeles court awarded Courtney Love custody of Frances Bean, her daughter with Kurt Cobain. For the past year, since Love overdosed, Frances had been in the care of Cobain’s mother.

- In 2008, Radiohead topped the album charts with the physical release of In Rainbows, which was originally sold online for a price each fan chose. Even with the unique release, the band sold 122,000 copies, giving them their second chart topper after 2000’s Kid A.

- And in 2000, singer Melissa Etheridge announced that David Crosby was the sperm donor of her two children with then-girlfriend Julie Cypher.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio