Why January 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1963, Charlie Watts made his live debut with The Rolling Stones at London’s Flamingo Jazz Club.

- In 1966, David Jones changed his name to David Bowie so people wouldn’t confuse him with The Monkees’ Davy Jones. He picked the name because he liked that “big American bear-killin’ knife.”

- In 1967, over 25,000 people attended one of the first ever major outdoor rock concerts. It was called the Human Be-In: A Gathering of the Tribes and took place at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park where Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead and Big Brother and the Holding Company were among the performers.

- In 1978, The Sex Pistols played their last live gig. It took place at Winterland in San Francisco.

- In 1999, Metallica sued Victoria’s Secret, claiming that the lingerie maker infringed on the band’s trademark by marketing a line of “Metallica” lip pencils. The lawsuit was eventually settled.

- And in 2004, The White Stripes’ Jack White was in court, pleading not guilty to assaulting the Von Bondies singer, Jason Stollsteimer, a month earlier. White originally said he was acting in self-defense but in March he changed his tune, pled guilty and was fined $500 U.S. and court costs. He was also ordered to attend anger management classes.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio